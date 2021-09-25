Turkish Airlines enhance network with Dallas flights

The first direct flight by Turkey's flag carrier to Dallas, Texas has touched down in the US city, Turkish Airlines' said on Saturday.

In a statement, the airline underlined that it continues to enhance its flight network with the addition to its US destinations, which it said now number 11 after its Dallas flights began on Friday.

Turkish Airlines currently operates four flights a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday -- to Dallas' Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with next-generation wide body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Dallas, the fourth largest metropolitan area in the US, became an important industrial, cultural, and commercial center in the southern US with the discovery of oil in the 1930s.

AA