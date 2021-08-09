Turkish apparel exporters eye record

Turkish apparel exporters hope to reach a historical high of $19 billion in exports.

Mustafa Gultepe, the head of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association (IHKIB), said shifting supply chains due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has had positive effects on the Turkish apparel sector.

There is strong demand from the EU and the US, Gultepe said, noting that the sector's orders were full for the next four months.

The sector has made exports of a total $11.7 billion over the last seven months, he stressed.

It had made its highest yearly exports so far in 2014 with $18.7 billion.

Gultepe noted that while the IHKIB had organized only four virtual trade events in 2020, it conducted two in-person and six virtual trade events in January-July 2021.

In these events, Turkish exporters gathered with buyers from several countries including Germany, Spain, the UK, and the US, he said.

AA