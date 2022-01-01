Turkish Mediterranean resort city Antalya welcomed 9M+ tourists in 2021

The famed Turkish resort city of Antalya welcomed more than 9 million foreign visitors last year, according to figures from the local governorship on Saturday.

The city was visited by 9.09 million tourists in 2021, up 164% compared to the previous year, the figures showed.

In 2020, the city saw only 3.4 million foreign visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Among foreign visitors to the Turkish Riviera resort, Russia took the lion’s share with 3.58 million, followed by Ukraine and Germany, both with 1.27 million.

In December alone, 61,848 foreign visitors came to the city, soaring 213% year-on-year.