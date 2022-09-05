Türkiye says 3 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal

Three more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Ministry statement, which did not disclose its point of departure or destination, said shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 80 ships have carried over 2 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.