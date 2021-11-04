US trade balance sees $80.9B deficit in September

The US' goods and services trade balance posted a deficit of $80.9 billion in September, increasing from $72.8 billion in August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday.

The country's goods and services exports were $207.6 billion in September, while imports totaled $288.5 billion in the month, according to data released by the agency.

While exports decreased by $6.4 billion versus August, imports posted an increase of $1.7 billion over the same period.

On the goods trade alone, the US exports decreased by $7.1 billion to $142.7 billion in September, while imports of goods increased by $1.9 billion to $240.9 billion in September on a monthly basis.

"The global pandemic and the economic recovery continued to impact international trade in September 2021," the bureau noted.