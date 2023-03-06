Amazon, one of the technology giants of the world, has published the new Redmi Smart TV promotional brochure. According to the information received from Amazon, Redmi Smart TV will first go on sale in India on March 14.

To decide whether to buy the TV you need, you must first decide whether to buy a Fire Stick or a Smart. Fire Stick TV by Amazon is an inexpensive, portable and content-worthy option.

Smart TVs require no setup and are streaming ready. It is also more expensive than others in terms of price. Before buying a TV, you should definitely check its features. Here is detailed information about what benefits does redmi smart tv with fire tv offer

Fire stick requires installation, no Smart Tv. Firestick is portable, smart tv is not.

The Fire Stick has Smart TVs over a barrel in terms of cost, with the Fire Stick costing around $30 and a decent HDMI cable costing around $10. And if you have a non-smart TV like the one in our Acer SB220Q review, that’s a relatively cheap way to get smart functionality. Smart TVs come at a wide range of price points depending on size, brand, and features, but finding even a smaller entry-level model will run you $350-450.

Fire Stick, which was released in 2020, turns all models known as LED TVs to Smart TVs via HDMI port. The device comes with the Android 9.0 operating system and has an update of 670 MB. This is of course good news because support for the device has not been cut off. Having Wi-Fi and Bluetooth feature makes the product more useful. Thanks to the Chromecast feature, you can view your data on your phone over your TV.

Tv Stick Features

We see the Mi logo on the front of the product in terms of design on the Mi TV Stick, which is 92.4×30.2×15.2 mm in size. While the weight of the device is determined as 28.5 GR, it can be referred to as a middle segment Android TV in terms of hardware. It has a 2 Ghz processor, ARM Mali-450 graphics unit and A53 core.

Products such as Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video are installed on Mi Tv Stick.

This device, which has Play Store support, has content compatible with Android TV.

It comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage option to store and run applications on the device.

The product has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

You can connect to Google Assistant with its remote control and manage the device with voice commands (Example: Open Youtube). Netflix and Prime Video shortcuts are available on the remote, and we can log into the application directly.

How to Use Tv Stick?

There is an HDMI input on the side of the device and we connect our device from here. This device, powered by a Micro-USB located just above it, comes out of the box with its charging cable and adapter. If there is no socket near your television, power can be transferred directly from the television. The control is very simple to use and works in the Push-Manage logic. There is a quick access option to Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant. Thanks to the Chromecast feature, you can transfer the data from your phone to your television without the need for an extra connection.