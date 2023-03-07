WhatsApp submitted to EU laws

Technology company WhatsApp agreed to comply with EU rules on changing its terms of service, the European Commission announced on Monday.

“Following a dialogue with EU consumer protection authorities and the European Commission, WhatsApp committed to being more transparent on changes to its terms of service,” the EU executive body said in a statement.

From now on, WhatsApp will clearly explain what it intends to change in the users’ contract and how that corresponds to users’ rights.

It will also enable the option for people to decline the updated terms of service, stating when and why the consumer will not be able to use the app in case of rejection.

In addition, the company, which belongs to the US tech conglomerate Meta owning Facebook, promised not to share consumer data with third parties, including the social media platform.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders welcomed WhatsApp’s commitments to “actively informing users of any changes to their contract, and respecting their choices instead of asking them each time they open the app.”

“Consumers have a right to understand what they agree to and what that choice entails concretely so that they can decide whether they want to continue using the platform,” he added.

The European authorities started a probe against WhatsApp in January 2022 after an alert from consumer protection associations.