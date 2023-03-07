Who is the richest man in the world?

According to Forbes' the real time billionaires list; the richest man of the world;

1. Bernard Arnault & family

Bernard Arnault is the CEO and Chair of Louis Vuitton and Sephora. His net worth is $213.7 billion.

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is founder and CEO of Tesla and space X. He is also own of twitter. he has a net worth of $188.8 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon and he holds an estimated net worth of $117 billion.

4. Larry Ellison

CTO and founder of the Oracle Corporation, his net worth is $114.3 billion.

5. Warren Buffett

CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, his net worth is $110.2 billion.

6. Bill Gates

Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Founder of Microsoft, , his net worth is $106 billion.

7. Carlos Slim Helu & family

Honorary Chairman, América Móvil, , his net worth is $92.7 billion.

8. Mukesh Ambani

Founder And Chairman, Reliance Industries, , his net worth is $86.4 billion.

9. Steve Ballmer

Owner, Los Angeles Clippers, , his net worth is $82.8 billion.

10. Larry Page

Cofounder And Board Member, Google, , his net worth is $82.7 billion.