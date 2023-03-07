Who is the richest man in the world?
According to Forbes' the real time billionaires list; the richest man of the world;
1. Bernard Arnault & family
Bernard Arnault is the CEO and Chair of Louis Vuitton and Sephora. His net worth is $213.7 billion.
2. Elon Musk
Elon Musk is founder and CEO of Tesla and space X. He is also own of twitter. he has a net worth of $188.8 billion.
3. Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos is the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon and he holds an estimated net worth of $117 billion.
4. Larry Ellison
CTO and founder of the Oracle Corporation, his net worth is $114.3 billion.
5. Warren Buffett
CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, his net worth is $110.2 billion.
6. Bill Gates
Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Founder of Microsoft, , his net worth is $106 billion.
7. Carlos Slim Helu & family
Honorary Chairman, América Móvil, , his net worth is $92.7 billion.
8. Mukesh Ambani
Founder And Chairman, Reliance Industries, , his net worth is $86.4 billion.
9. Steve Ballmer
Owner, Los Angeles Clippers, , his net worth is $82.8 billion.
10. Larry Page
Cofounder And Board Member, Google, , his net worth is $82.7 billion.