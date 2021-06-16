World Bank, IMF form advisory group on sustainable recovery, growth

The World Bank Group and the IMF have formed a high-level advisory group on sustainable, inclusive growth, with the aim to enable a strong recovery and set a path for green, resilient, and inclusive development over the coming decade.

Consisted of experts from research institutions, private sector, and governments, the advisory group will work on multiple interconnected challenges facing the world, especially on exacerbating poverty and inequality, according to an IMF statement released on Tuesday.

The new advisory group will work on setting the agenda for a sustained transformation based on new perspectives and models of growth and development.

"The poor and most vulnerable have been hit hardest by COVID-19, as well as climate change, and other challenges. I look forward to this High-Level Advisory Group offering new ideas for impactful action, both at country-level and globally," said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director, added: "Through policy analysis and practical proposals, the High-Level Advisory Group will play a key role in this effort, and I look forward to this important collaboration."

The advisory group will first inform the processes and meetings that will take place in 2021 leading up to the G20 Summit in Rome (October) and the COP26 in Glasgow (November).

