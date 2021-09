A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted the Greek island of Crete at 9:15 am local time (0615GMT) on Monday, leaving one person dead and injuring nine others.

A worker was pulled out dead from the wreckage of a church after a roof collapsed on him.

The epicenter was 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of Arvi in Heraklion, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

AA