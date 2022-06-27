1 killed in knife attack at German asylum shelter

At least one person was killed and five others wounded when a knife-wielding man stabbed several people at an asylum shelter in southern Germany, local media reported on Monday.

According to state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), the attacker knocked on the doors at the facility in Kressbronn on Lake Constance late Sunday and stabbed anyone who answered.

A 31-year-old man, a resident at the shelter, was arrested as a suspect.

While one man died at the scene, five people were taken to hospital due to injuries, the report said.

With police investigating the scene on Monday morning, the motive of the attack is yet to be found, it added.