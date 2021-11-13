2 Russian paratroopers die in Belarus drill

Two Russian servicemen were killed in a skydiving accident during a military drill in Belarus, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The two paratroopers’ parachutes collided due to “a sudden strong gust of wind near the ground,” the ministry said, adding that they were provided immediate medical assistance but succumbed to their injuries.

Russia sent paratroopers to Belarus for a surprise combat readiness check on Friday, in a show of support amid heightened tensions with Poland over a migration crisis that has escalated this week.

On Monday, Polish authorities deployed about 15,000 troops along the border to stop migrants who enter the country from Belarus to make their way to the EU.

The heavy deployment has sparked concern in Russia, with the Kremlin saying it is closely monitoring “the alarming situation” and urging all parties to behave responsibly.