3 injured in Athens blast

Police looking to determine cause of explosion in Greek capital.

At least three people were injured in a powerful explosion in the Greek capital Athens on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

The explosion occurred in a building on Andrea Syngrou Avenue, one of the city's main arteries, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.

A 77-year-old man sustained severe burns to his arms and legs as a result of the explosion and was rushed to a hospital, it added.

The blast also severely damaged three other nearby buildings, causing a traffic jam. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out flames caused by the explosion, ERT reported.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

