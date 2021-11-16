4 men arrested in probe into Liverpool 'terror attack' released without charge

Four men arrested in the police investigation into last Sunday’s “terrorist attack” in Liverpool have been released without charge, a police statement said.

The development came shortly after police released the name of the man who was killed in the explosion as Emad Al Swealmeen, a 32-year-old asylum seeker who converted to Christianity in 2017.

Security Minister Damian Hinds said it "could take weeks" to uncover the whole story behind the attack.

"This has been an absolutely terrible event, very upsetting and unsettling for many," he said.

The terror threat level in the UK on Monday was raised from “substantial” to “severe,” which means an attack is “highly likely.”

The decision followed Sunday’s explosion in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital that killed one person and injured another.

Police said they believe an explosive device was brought into the taxi by a passenger, who died in the incident, while the taxi driver escaped with injuries.

Police added that that they found “significant items” in raids and searches after the incident.

Also on Monday, a "controlled explosion" was carried out in Sefton Park, Liverpool as police inquiries into the incident continued.