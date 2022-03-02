5 killed in strike on TV tower in Kyiv: Ukraine

At least five people were killed and five others injured in a strike on a television tower in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, officials said on Tuesday.

The television tower that was hit was in the district of Shevchenkivskyi, the country's emergency service said in a statement.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on Twitter.

"To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. Babyn Yar is a Holocaust memorial site located near the tower.

Since Russian began its war on Ukraine last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, Canada, Japan and the US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed and 400 others, including 26 children, injured in Ukraine, according to UN figures.

Around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the international body said Tuesday.