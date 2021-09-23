6 dead as plane crashes in eastern Russia: Report

A Russian aircraft, which disappeared from flight radars on Wednesday, has crashed in eastern Russia, leaving all six people on board dead, according to media reports on Thursday.

A representative from emergency services told the Russian news agency TASS that the "remains of the deceased were found at the crash site. There are no survivors."

The regional rescuers continue to work at the site as the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Investigative Committee are on the way to the crash site, the news agency said.

The Antonov An-26 plane disappeared on Wednesday from flight radars 38 kilometers (24 miles) from Khabarovsk region while performing a technical flight, reviewing ground-based radio support equipment for flights in the region, according to the agency.

AA