8 feared dead as small plane crashes into building in Italy

At least eight people are believed to have died as a small private plane crashed into a building shortly after takeoff in Italy on Sunday.

The plane took off from the Linate Airport in Milan and was heading to Olbia on the island of Sardinia, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The aircraft crashed into a two-story building in the San Donato neighborhood in Milan’s suburbs.

All eight people aboard – two pilots, five adult passengers, and a child – are feared to have perished in the accident, the report said.

