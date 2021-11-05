8% of EU population unable to keep home adequately warm

Last year, 8% of the total population of the European Union – one of the world's richest areas, and the destination of a horde of irregular migrants – were unable to keep their homes "adequately warm."

The 27-member bloc's statistical department said the highest share of the population facing this problem was in the former Eastern Bloc country of Bulgaria, with 27.5% – over one-quarter.

Next came Lithuania (23%), the Greek Cypriot administration (21%), and Portugal and Greece (both 17%).

In Italy the share of the population facing this problem was 11.1%, in Spain 10.9%, in Germany 9%, in France 6.5%, and in the Netherlands 2.4%.

In Germany, the EU's economic powerhouse, 9% of people have trouble keeping warm, higher than the bloc's average.