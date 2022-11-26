90% of hospitals in Netherlands at risk of loss-making

High energy prices, inflation and cost of staff in the Netherlands may drive most of the hospitals to loss-making next year, local media reported on Friday.

According to a study by consultant Finance Ideas, asked by the Dutch Hospitals Association (NVZ), 56 hospitals across the country were analyzed.

Some 90% of hospitals would be in risk of loss-making in 2023 over high inflation, hike in staff costs and energy.

Hospitals' request to increase charge to generate more income were rejected and they were suggested to apply for insurance companies by the Health Ministry, according to the reports.

Describing the study's result "disturbing," NVZ head Ad Melkert said that clock is ticking.

"Hospitals now need all the resources to invest in the best care for the patient, good working conditions for healthcare professionals and the implementation of the recently concluded Integral Care Agreement."

Güncelleme Tarihi: 26 Kasım 2022, 18:44