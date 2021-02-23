Annual NATO drill gets underway in Italy

NATO’s annual advanced anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare exercise began on Monday.

The Dynamic Manta 2021 will continue through March 5 off Italy's Sicily Island, the alliance’s Maritime Command said in a statement.

“Submarines from Greece, Italy, Turkey and the United States under NATO Submarine Command are joining surface ships from France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

“This year, French Carrier Strike Group Charles De Gaulle will also join the training along with five surface units from France, Belgium, Greece and the United States,” the command said.

It said that the aim of the drill is to provide complex and challenging warfare training to the participants to enhance their interoperability and proficiency in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills.

The command said that eight NATO allies are taking part in the exercise, including Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the US.

AA