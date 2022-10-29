Aquarium in Germany at risk of closing down amid soaring energy costs

As energy costs could quadruple in Germany, a popular marine aquarium in the central Thuringia state is facing extinction with its saving options now exhausted, local media reported on Friday.

Gas and electricity bills have always been the biggest items for the marine aquarium in the Zella-Mehlis community, along with labor costs, the aquarium's operators told public broadcaster MDR.

"Depending on the season, we pay between €15,000 ($14,900) and €20,000 a month," an employee told MDR.

"But now the contracts with the energy suppliers are expiring. We don't know how prices will develop, but it could be between €60,000 and €80,000 a month," the employee added.

If the marine aquarium has to close, the veterinary office will be responsible for housing the animals in a manner appropriate to their species, the report added.

It is not only in Thuringia that the consequences of the energy crisis are showing up in the everyday lives of Germans, but also in the neighboring state of Saxony.

The transport companies of the city of Leipzig fear €10 million in additional costs due to the sharp rise in electricity prices. To save energy, the trams are to be heated only to 16 degrees Celsius (60.8 degrees Fahrenheit) if temperatures drop below 16C.

The transport company justified the measure to the Bild newspaper by saying: "In winter, everyone wears jackets and the travel time is short."

Güncelleme Tarihi: 29 Ekim 2022, 18:42