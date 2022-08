An arson attack took place on a mosque in Veldhoven, near the Dutch city of Eindhoven early Saturday, according to an official statement.

The fire was brought under control in an hour, the fire department said in a statement.

The public news agency NOS reported that the police suspected arson and the building was severely damaged.

The police launched an investigation into the incident.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 20 Ağustos 2022, 19:23