At least 272 police in Germany under investigation for far-right extremism

At least 272 police officers in Germany are being investigated over their alleged links to the far-right groups or for committing far-right crimes, local media reported on Sunday.

A report by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag said far-right extremism is more widespread in law enforcement agencies across the country than previously thought.

The report was based on the information obtained from the federal government and the state ministries of justice and interior.

It said the German Interior Ministry shared information on disciplinary investigations carried out on 36 police officers in the Federal Police Organization and the Federal Criminal Office, however, states put this number at 236.

While the Saarland state did not share information on the matter, the Welt am Sonntag report said the precise number of suspects is estimated to be higher in Germany as it is not possible to make a full assessment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker from the co-ruling Christian Democratic Union Party, urged that every far-right suspect of federal and state police should be followed and he demanded necessary measures to be taken if these are confirmed.

Irene Mihalic, a lawmaker from the Green Party, stressed that these numbers are alarming and many events are still unknown.

Germany has been grappling with right-wing extremism in the ranks of law enforcement.

It was previously reported in Germany that many police officers are being investigated recently over sharing far-right content in chat groups online.

Last year, Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also ordered the partial dissolution of elite KSK anti-terror commandos over far-right extremism.

