At least 3 dead as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

At least three people died after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Kent, England.

As many as 43 people were saved alive after the incident, which prompted a joint search and rescue by British and French authorities.

The UK Coast Guard helicopters alongside one from the French Navy are also part of the operation.

There were 30-50 people onboard the vessel, according to media reports.

"We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying by local media.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote on Twitter that she is "aware of a distressing incident" and she is "being kept constantly updated" while agencies respond and "urgently establish the full facts."

"My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved," she said.

More than 40,000 people have crossed the British Channel by small boats in 2022, according to official figures.