At least 35 killed in Russian missile strike on Lviv: Ukrainian officials

A Russian missile strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed at least 35 people, local sources said on Sunday.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said in a statement that Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range area, located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Lviv and 35 kilometers from Ukraine's border with Poland.

The Yavoriv military range was home to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center which was used by the US and NATO to train the Ukrainian military.

In a separate incident, another Russian missile attack in southern province of Mikolayiv killed nine people, said Governor Vitali Kim.

Meanwhile, Said Ismagilov, mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine, joined the ranks of Ukrainian army.

Sharing pictures in Ukrainian military fatigues with troops from the Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces, Ismagilov said

patriotic people in peacetime turned into brother-in-arms when war breaks out.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, US and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.