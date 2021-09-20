At least 8 killed in Russia university shooting

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, local media quoted the Investigative Committee as saying.

The committee, which probes major crimes, said it opened a criminal murder case following the attack in Perm State University.

According to reports, a student on the premises of one of the buildings of Perm State National Research University opened fire at people around him, the committee said in a statement.

As a result, eight people were killed and several others injured. The exact casualty figures and other details are being clarified, it added.

The shooter was wounded and detained, according to the Interior Ministry.

AA