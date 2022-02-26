Babies born in shelters in Ukraine

After Russia attacked Ukraine, pregnant women have given birth to their babies in shelters, according to local media reports.

A 23-year old pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl in an underground metro station, Kyiv Independent said on Friday.

Ukrainians use metro stations as shelter to be protected from Russia’s attacks.

“First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks. … We shall call her Freedom! Believe in Ukraine,” said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolyhaiev also said two babies were born Friday night in the city.