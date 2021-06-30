Beaten and stripped by Greek security, irregular migrants pushed back to Turkey by force

After suffering beatings and being stripped naked at the hands of Greek security forces, dozens of irregular migrants were rescued at the Turkish border where they were forcibly pushed back by Greece, Turkey's National Defense Ministry has announced.

Turkish security forces rescued the 42 migrants illegally sent to Turkey's northwestern Edirne province by Greek security forces, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as Athens continues its inhumane treatment of irregular migrants.

The ministry said the migrants, including 12 who were completely naked, were allowed to cross into the Nazimbey Ciftligi area to provide for their urgent needs after Greek forces took their belongings.

Recounting their harsh treatment after they were nabbed in Greece, the migrants said they were deprived of food and water, stripped completely of their clothing, and beaten before being sent to Turkey by force.

One of the migrants was seen in a video saying: "Violence, beatings, they (Greek border forces) did everything to us.

"It was like a prison, between four walls," he said, describing the place they were held on the Greek side.

AA