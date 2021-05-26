Belarus says Ryanair's forced landing came after Switzerland's bomb notice

Plane diverted as it was flying over area close to Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, says President Lukashenko.

Belarus said on Wednesday the Ryanair flight was forced to divert to Minsk after a bomb notice came from Switzerland.

President Alexander Lukashenko said the plane was diverted as it was flying over an area close to The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant.

On Sunday, a Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS flight from Greece's capital Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius landed in the Belarusian capital Minsk due to a bomb threat, and Roman Protasevich, a journalist wanted for his involvement in "terrorism incidents," was reportedly detained.

During a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday, Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, identified the Russian woman, who was detained alongside Protasevich, as Sofia Sapega.

Protasevich is the founder of a social media news channel, which reportedly played a major role in protests last summer in Minsk demanding the resignation of Lukashenko after he was awarded a sixth term in a presidential election.

