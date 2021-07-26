Belgium hit by floods for 2nd time in just over a week

Belgium on Sunday witnessed floods for the second time in just over a week.

Due to heavy rains during the day, some streets in the Namur city were flooded in the evening. Many homes and basements were inundated.

Videos shared by citizens on social media showed some vehicles in the Dinant city being swept away by floodwaters.

Some roads were reportedly closed in the area due to flooding, and several homes were evacuated due to the collapse of a retaining wall.

It is not yet clear whether there were any casualties.

Meteorologists had predicted heavy rains during the day.

Last week, at least 37 people died and several houses collapsed due to floods in eastern Belgium.

AA