British lawmaker dies after stabbing while meeting constituents

British lawmaker David Amess died on Friday after he was stabbed multiple times while meeting his constituents in Essex, police confirmed.

Amess, 69, who was from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was attacked by a man who walked into his constituency meeting, according to reports.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today," Essex police said in a statement.

"We attended and found a man injured."

Amess was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, the statement added.

It said a 25-year-old man was "quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

Amess had been an MP since 1983 for Basildon and Southend West constituencies.

