Countries pledge to put climate at heart of national curriculums

Twenty-three countries made national climate education pledges, including net-zero schools and placing climate at the heart of national curriculums on Friday at the COP26 climate conference.

Young climate leaders met in Glasgow with negotiators, officials and ministers from all around the world, to demand action to prevent dangerous climate threads.

Education ministers pledged to do the same with nations such as South Korea, Albania and Sierra Leone pledging to decarbonize the school sector and develop school resources.

"Wherever I have been in the world, I have been struck by the passion and the commitment of young people to climate action," COP26 President Alok Sharma said in a statement.

The voices of young people must be heard and reflected in these negotiations here at COP, he said.

"I am also aware of the fear and anxiety many of them feel about the future of the planet, including my own children," he added.

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg said Friday that the summit has failed and it is no secret.

Speaking to thousands who filled Glasgow’s main George Square, Thunberg said COP26 has just turned into “a PR event” where leaders give beautiful speeches and announced commitments and targets, while the governments of the “global north countries are still “refusing to address climate action.”