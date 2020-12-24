COVID-19: Daily infections in Ukraine surpass 1 million

Ukraine on Thursday reported 11,490 cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1.1 million since the start of the pandemic.

According to official figures, 223 people lost their lives in the country over the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching 17,395.

More than 66,000 COVID-19 tests were administered throughout the country, while 15,775 people recovered over the past day.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced earlier this month that the country would go into a nationwide lockdown starting Jan. 8 until Jan. 24 to curb the spread of the outbreak.

The country recorded its highest figure of daily infections on Nov. 28, with 16,294 people diagnosed with COVID-19.

AA