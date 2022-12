A Croatian army fighter jet crashed during a training flight on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

The Mig-21 fighter aircraft crashed with two pilots aboard in an uninhabited area in the Viroviticko-Podravska region of northern Croatia.

The ministry said that both pilots ejected safely and were found in stable condition out of danger, and they will be transferred to the hospital for examination.

The emergency and security teams rushed to the area following the crash.