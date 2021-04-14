Denmark completely halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark on Wednesday became the first country in the EU to completely cease the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision was taken due to concerns over the jab’s link to blood clots, according to the country’s health authority.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and “very rare cases of unusual blood clots” among recipients.

The EMA safety committee said “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects” of the vaccine.

AA