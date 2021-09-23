Dutch court rules boy can receive coronavirus jab despite father’s objection

A court in the Netherlands ruled in favor of a 12-year-old boy to get the coronavirus vaccine despite his father's objections, according to a statement on Thursday.

The statement on the decision in northern Groningen said the judge ruled in the boy's favor by noting that the child's interest outweighs the father's concerns. No names were disclosed.

It said the child’s parents are separated and the boy wants to see his grandmother, who is diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, without worrying about passing the virus.

The boy could receive his jab immediately, even if his father appeals the ruling, according to the decision.

Those 12-year-old and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccination with parental approval in the Netherlands.

AA