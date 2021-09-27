Dutch premier's security detail boosted amid abduction fears

Dutch authorities have stepped up security measures for the country's prime minister after concerns by intelligence agencies that criminal groups may be planning to abduct the premier, local media reported on Monday.

The security detail protecting Mark Rutte is being expanded with specially trained police from the country's royal and diplomatic security service, said the reports.

Local media said information on the threat was received at the beginning of this month, as the so-called "spotters" of organized criminal gangs were detected around the prime minister at different times.

Authorities have yet to make a statement on the matter, the reports added.

AA