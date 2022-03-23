EU calls for immediate resumption of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Union called on Wednesday for an immediate resumption of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The European Union is concerned about reports of a renewed disruption of the gas supply to Stepanakert/Khankend,” the capital of Nagorno Karabakh, the lead spokesperson of the EU’s diplomatic service, Peter Stano, wrote in a statement.

The statement called on “authorities in control” to ensure the immediate resumption of the gas supply, stressing that the local population is in “an urgent need,” in particular because of the dire weather conditions.

The EU “will continue its engagement towards sustainable peace and stability for the South Caucasus,” Stano added.

Following the bloc’s encouragement for “active engagement on the matter,” Azerbaijan made repair works and reinsured the gas supply after the first disruption on March 8-19, the EU statement explained.