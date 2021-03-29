EU Commission, Council heads to visit Turkey on April 6

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council will visit Turkey on April 6.

European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council’s Charles Michel will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, EU spokesperson Barend Leyts said on Twitter on Monday.

After last week’s EU Council meeting which discussed the bloc’s relations with Turkey, Michel said they are in contact with Turkish authorities for a possible visit to Turkey in April.

"We are ready, with the European Council, with member states, to put more concrete proposals on the table in order to have a more stable, more predictable relationship with Turkey,” Michel said in a joint news conference with von der Leyen following a virtual EU leaders’ summit.

During their visit, top EU officials are expected to discuss new steps to revive EU-Turkey ties, by relaunching high-level political dialogue, starting negotiations on the modernization of the 25-year-old Customs Union, and by renewing the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee deal.

AA