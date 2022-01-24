EU condemns Russia’s ‘aggressive actions’ against Ukraine

EU foreign ministers on Monday condemned the Russia’s “continued aggressive actions and threats” against Ukraine and called for de-escalation and respect of international law.

In a joint statement adopted at their meeting in Brussels, the bloc’s top diplomats said European security is “indivisible.”

“Any challenge to the European security order affects the security of the EU and its Member States,” the statement said.

In response to the Russian proposals on European security arrangements, the foreign ministers rejected the idea of “spheres of influence,” saying it has no place in the 21st century.

They also reiterated that further military aggression against Ukraine will entail “massive consequences and severe costs” for Russia, and reconfirmed the bloc’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The bloc also vowed to continue cooperation with NATO, the US, and Ukraine.

The US, with its European allies, has been warning that Russia is setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine and has pre-positioned over 100,000 troops on its border with the former Soviet republic alongside significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied preparing for a military offensive, saying its troops are there for regular exercises.

NATO began to increase its presence in eastern Europe following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The meeting of EU foreign ministers continues with further discussions on the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, and Mali.