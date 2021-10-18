EU extends sanctions against Daesh/ISIS, al-Qaeda terrorists

The European Union prolonged on Monday its sanctions regime against Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists for another year.

“Currently, six individuals are subject to restrictive measures, which consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze,” the Council of the EU announced in a news statement following the decision of EU foreign ministers.

In addition to these sanctions, EU operators are also forbidden from making funds available to the blacklisted terrorists.

The sanctions are extended until Oct. 31, 2022.

The EU has sanctioned perpetrators of terrorist acts and those who provide support to and incite such acts or recruit for Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda or their affiliates since 2016.

The bloc’s blacklist is separate but complimentary to the restrictive measures imposed by the UN Security Council against Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda.

AA