EU foreign policy chief condemns Russian missile strike on Odesa’s seaport

The EU foreign policy chief condemned Moscow on Saturday following a Russian missile strike on Odesa’s seaport.

"Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible & again demonstrates Russia’s total disregard for international law & commitments," Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement Friday in Istanbul to resume Ukraine’s grain shipments from Black Sea ports -- a diplomatic breakthrough welcomed across the globe.

More than 5,110 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

At least 16 million people in Ukraine have been forced from their homes, with 9.2 million having fled to other countries.