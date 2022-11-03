EU 'grateful' for UN, Turkish role in brokering resumption of grain deal

The European Union is "grateful" for Türkiye and the UN’s help brokering Russia’s return to the landmark grain export deal, its top diplomat said Thursday.

“EU is grateful for role of @UN and Türkiye in Russia’s decision to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” tweeted Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief.

"Food should never be used as a weapon of war," he added.

"Grain export is crucial to address global food crisis exacerbated by Russia," he said, calling on all parties to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia had announced it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack.

But on Wednesday, Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the deal following mediation by Ankara and the UN.

The current deal is due to expire on Nov. 19, and Türkiye and other countries have pushed for it to be extended