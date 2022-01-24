EU keeps diplomats’ families in Ukraine

The EU is not following the US in withdrawing its diplomats’ families from Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday, amid rising fears of a Russian invasion.

“I don’t think we have to traumatize the ongoing negotiations. I don’t think we have to leave. But maybe State Secretary (Antony) Blinken has more information that he will share with us,” Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of an EU foreign affairs meeting in Brussels.

The ministers will assess Moscow’s proposals on European security arrangements and the military build-up in and around Ukraine, and Blinken is expected to join the session via video link.

Earlier, the US government ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country.

"The Department of State made the decision to authorize departure from Mission Ukraine out of an abundance of caution due to continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine," the US Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.