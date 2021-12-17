EU ready to impose strong sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine

The European Union made it clear Thursday that it would impose severe sanctions on Russia if it makes a military move against Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Janez Jansa, the EU term president and Slovenia's prime minister, held a joint press conference at the end of the EU Leaders' Summit.

Michel said the member states support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and warned that aggression against Ukraine would have very serious consequences.

"We are ready to take coordinated measures with our partners and allies," he said.

Michel said the leaders of EU member states agreed to activate economic sanctions against Russia in such a situation.

Von der Leyen reminded that they had previously announced their stance on Russia's military fortifications on the Ukraine border and had called on Russia to avoid aggression and reduce tensions.

She said they want good relations with Moscow but that it depends on Russia.

"But there is no doubt about it. If Russia takes action against Ukraine, the EU will impose sanctions that will cost a lot. We have done our work in this regard," she said.

Prime Minister Jansa also said the EU countries are acting with a common stance.

“We will not allow the situation experienced when Russia invaded Crimea to repeat itself. This time we are prepared.”