EU to discuss Russia oil embargo next week: Official

EU foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of introducing a ban on Russian oil export next week, the EU foreign policy chief said on Thursday.

On the way to the second day of the NATO foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels, Josep Borrell said Ukraine needs “fewer applauses and more arms.”

“Good words are good, but the important thing is practical issues,” he said.

International partners have to supply “more military capabilities to resist the Russian aggression, more isolation of Russia in the international community, more sanctions,” he explained.

He confirmed that the bloc is ready to adopt the latest sanctions package against Russia, but it will not yet include an oil embargo.

EU foreign affairs ministers will discuss the question of introducing a ban on Russian oil export at their upcoming meeting on Monday, he said.

“Sooner or later, I hope sooner, it will happen,” Borrell added, referring to the fact that EU countries are deeply divided on limiting Russian energy imports.

EU ambassadors are expected to adopt the EU’s fifth sanctions package that includes, according to the proposal, new financial sanctions, a ban on coal import, and prohibits Russian trucks and ships from entering the bloc’s territory.

The EU has allocated €1 billion ($1.09 billion) in military support, €500 million ($544 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, and adopted four packages of sanctions since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

The measures target 785 individuals and 14 entities in total, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers.

The sanctions also ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, exclude Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT international banking system, and prohibit the broadcasting of Sputnik and RT media outlets.