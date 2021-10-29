Euro area inflation at 4.1% in October, highest in 13 years

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 4.1% this October, up from 3.4% in September, according to a Friday flash estimate of preliminary data from Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office.

The data is above market expectation of 3.7% and marks the highest level since July 2008.

Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October with 23.5%, compared to 17.6% in September, Eurostat said.

It is followed by services with 2.1%, from 1.7% in September, and non-energy industrial goods at 2%, compared with 2.1% in September, it added.

Eurostat also said seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% in the euro area and 2.1% in the EU in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary flash estimates.

GDP had grown 2.1% in the euro area and 2% in the EU during the second quarter of this year.

Annually, seasonally adjusted GDP climbed 3.7% in the euro area and by 3.9% in the EU in the third quarter of 2021, from the same period of 2020.