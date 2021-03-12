Europe's industrial output improves slightly in Jan

Industrial production in Europe showed a slight improvement in January compared to the same month last year, the bloc's statistical authority said on Friday.

The figure increased by 0.1% in the eurozone and by 0.3% in the EU27 area, said a statement by Eurostat.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest increases were registered in Ireland at 27.5%, Lithuania at 11.8% and Poland at 5.6%, while the steepest declines were in Portugal at minus 6.5%, Malta at minus 6.2% and Slovakia at minus 4%.

In the EU, production of durable consumer goods rose by 3%, intermediate goods by 2.2% and capital goods by 0.9%, while production of energy fell by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 3.2% during the same period.

On a monthly basis, industrial output climbed 0.8% in the eurozone and 0.7% in the EU in January.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that Turkey's industrial production in January rose by 1% on a monthly basis and 11.4% annually in January.

AA