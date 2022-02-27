European countries to supply Ukraine with weapons, ammunition

Several European countries decided Saturday to send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as Russia continues a military operation in that country.

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said her country would provide weapons and ammunition.

Cernochova said on her social media account that the Czech Republic would send machine guns, sniper rifles and ammunition.

She also noted that the equipment would be sent to a location designated by Ukrainians.

The Netherlands will send 50 German-made anti-tank weapons, according to a statement by its Defense Ministry.

It said earlier 200 stinger missiles would be sent as soon as possible.

Belgium’s premier Alexander De Croo said his country would respond to Ukraine’s request for military assistance by sending military equipment, 2,000 automatic rifles and 3,800 tons of fuel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Putin said in a televised address the people of Donbas asked Russia for help, claiming he wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy pledged to defend the country, the West announced sanctions against Moscow, including measures targeting Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighboring countries including Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.