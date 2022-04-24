European leaders hail Macron's re-election as triumph of democracy

French President Emmanuel Macron's election win over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday was welcomed by several European leaders.

According to exit polls, Macron, the candidate of his La Republique En Marche! has received 58.2% of the total votes in the election with the lowest ever turnout since 1969.

The candidate of the far-right National Rally, Le Pen, received 41.8% of the votes, the highest in her previous unsuccessful presidential bids.

In his victory speech, Macron said: “Today, you have chosen a humanist project, ambitious for the independence of our country, for Europe, ambitious in its values, social and ecological, a project based on work and creation.

“This project, I want to carry it with force for the years to come, taking into account the opposition that has been expressed and with respect for differences.”

Congratulating Macron on his re-election, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said on Twitter: “I look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation. Together, we will move France and Europe forward.”

Her colleague, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, was reassured by Macron’s re-election.

“In this troubled period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union. We can count on France for five more years," he said.

Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank’s president, said that “strong leadership is essential in these uncertain times and your (Macron’s) tireless dedication will be much needed to tackle the challenges we are facing in Europe.”

Spain, German, and Portugal’s leaders who jointly called upon the French people to block far-right Le Pen’s victory, were overjoyed with the result.

“The citizens have chosen a France committed to a free, strong and fair EU. Democracy wins. Europe wins,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

German chancellor Olaf Sholz said: “Your voters have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation."

‘Splendid news for Europe’

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that with the results, “French people have once again shown their attachment to the European project.”

“In these troubled times for our continent and the world, it is crucial to count on France to defend multilateralism, security, the fight against climate change and to engage in the construction of a humanist, more equitable, green Europe. and prosperous,” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi hailed Macron’s victory as “splendid news for all of Europe.”

“Italy and France are engaged, side by side, along with all the other partners, to build a Europe that is stronger, more cohesive, fairer, capable of taking the lead in overcoming the great challenges of our times, starting from the war in Ukraine,” Draghi said.

“We are ready immediately to continue working together, with ambition and determination, at the service of our countries and of all European citizens,” he added.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also echoed similar sentiments, saying that this is "an important victory for France, Europe and democracy."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said: “The French have made an important choice today. They chose certainty and the values of the enlightenment.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom Macron has had several political tiffs and disagreements over Brexit, congratulated the French president, and said: “France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”